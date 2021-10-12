CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN sounds alarm on Terry McAuliffe's campaign blunders: He 'lets the tongue get out ahead of the brain'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN sounds alarm on Terry McAuliffe's campaign blunders: He 'lets the tongue get out ahead of the brain'

video.foxnews.com

WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

CNN’s Stelter Hits Biden for Misstating Fox News’ Vaccine Policy: He Keeps Getting Key Fact Wrong and ‘Needs to Be Called Out’

CNN’s Brian Stelter chided Joe Biden for incorrectly summarizing Fox News policy when it comes to vaccine mandates. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter held a panel discussion over the Biden administration’s struggles with messaging throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Part of this conversation involved Stelter invoking Biden’s speech last week in Chicago, where the president sardonically commented that “Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees.”
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Embattled Democrat Terry McAuliffe Is Begging Biden to Get His S--t Together

As if the stakes for the infrastructure deal weren’t high enough, there’s another pressing reason for Democrats to get something done: state and local elections. Prominent party leaders, from first lady Jill Biden to former president Barack Obama, are set to visit Virginia to stump for Terry McAuliffe, the gubernatorial candidate there who is running in a dead heat with MAGA Republican Glenn Youngkin in the final month of a race seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterms. Campaign appearances by some of the most popular party figures could certainly give him a boost. But more helpful, McAuliffe suggested in an Associated Press interview published Wednesday, would be for members of his party, from Joe Biden on down, to “get their act together” and give them major accomplishments to run on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

CNN spins for Terry McAuliffe after he attacks parents for participating in school

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate and longtime Clinton foot soldier Terry McAuliffe said at a recent debate that parents shouldn’t have input on what schools teach their children. He was not vague when he expressed frustration with the parents who oppose the teaching of critical race theory and sexually explicit materials....
EDUCATION
WSLS

Barack Obama to join Terry McAuliffe in campaign event next week

RICHMOND, Va. – Former President Barack Obama will campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the Virginia governor’s race. “The stakes could not be greater,” McAuliffe said as he announced the news Tuesday morning on MSNBC. McAuliffe’s race against the GOP nominee, first-time political candidate Glenn...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Mail

Obama and Jill Biden will campaign for former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe with the polls narrowing in the race and after he admitted Joe was 'unpopular' in his state

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has invited former President Barack Obama to stump for him in the final stretch of his race – after acknowledging that President Biden is 'unpopular' in his state. The former president, a popular figure among Democrats, will join McAuliffe later this month. First lady Jill...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kisswtlz.com

Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia amid tight race

Henrico, VA — First lady Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Friday for Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, whose race for governor against Republican Glenn Youngkin appears tight with less than three weeks until Election Day. “Virginia needs someone who will work toward progress, not refight the battles of our...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Anti-abortion group launches $1.4M ad campaign against Terry McAuliffe

An anti-abortion group said Friday it would launch a $1.4 million campaign to “expose Terry McAuliffe’s abortion extremism” and support Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's gubernatorial race. Women Speak Out Virginia-2021, partner PAC of the group Susan B. Anthony List, said its campaign would fund digital ads and voter contact...
ADVOCACY
New York Post

Va. Dem Terry McAuliffe walks out of interview, demands ‘better questions’

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has been accused of “abruptly” walking out of a TV interview where he’d been asked about COVID-19 mandates and angry school board meetings — scolding the reporter for not asking “better questions.”. The prominent Democrat clashed with WJLA reporter Nick Minock when discussing a series...
VIRGINIA STATE
