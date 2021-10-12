CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Mervo High School Football Player Dies After Being Injured During September Football Game

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
praisebaltimore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA football player at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School High School died following injuries he sustained during a football game last month. “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer,” the school’s football team said in a statement on Twitter.

praisebaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsauken High School Hosts Saturday Football After Game Moved Due To Several Fights Last Friday

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday afternoon football will be the new norm for some local high schoolers. Games that would have been played Friday got moved to Saturday instead. It’s part of the fallout from recent fights between fans. It was business as usual on the football field Saturday. “I was OK because I knew the decision was made for the safety of the players and the parents and family and friends,” parent Heather Herd said. Pennsauken and Camden played different teams Saturday – each on their home turf. After chaos broke out at last Friday’s game, the Pennsauken chief of police sat down with...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#High School High#Football Team#American Football#Dunbar High School
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson football losing another player to NCAA transfer portal

Clemson football is losing another player to transfer. Junior safety Joseph Charleston, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple sources. Charleston had 55 tackles in 2020 with six starts. He was a top-150 player by recruiting services...
CLEMSON, SC
Island Packet Online

This former four-star safety is leaving the Clemson football program

Clemson safety Joseph Charleston is leaving the program, the school confirmed Monday. A Clemson spokesperson said Charleston informed the team of his intent to transfer. On3.com was the first to report the news of Charleston’s departure. Charleston is the second Tiger to enter the transfer portal in the past month....
CHARLESTON, SC
Daily Mail

Pandemonium as four are shot at high school football game in Alabama, sending players diving for cover on the field: Shooter remains at large

A high school football game in Alabama descended into pandemonium and chaos on Friday night when four people were shot and wounded. The shooting occurred shortly before 10pm at during the Vigor versus Williamson football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, leaving one critically injured and three others with less serious injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBNS 10TV Columbus

South Carolina high school football player who died at the beginning of season named homecoming king

IRMO, S.C. — There was an eruption of emotion at Dutch Fork High School on Friday night after beloved football player Jack Alkhatib was crowned homecoming king posthumously. “To see everyone here at Dutch Fork showing so much love to the family ... it just means the world to me," said Jack's mother Kelly Alkhatib. "It heals me. It helps my heart to heal."
IRMO, SC
CBS Baltimore

‘He Was A Young Man Full Of Promise’: Mervo High School Mourns Loss Of Football Player Elijah Gorham

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elijah Gorham, a football player at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, has died, officials announced Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer,” said in a statement on Twitter. Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother, and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer. #〽️ustangⓖang#〽️ervopride🐎#7strong#LLEG — Mervo H.S. Football (@MustangGang410) October 11,...
BALTIMORE, MD
telegram.com

After postgame trouble, Worcester high school football games shifted to earlier starts

WORCESTER — Inter-high football fans turned out in droves for Friday’s game between Doherty Memorial and South high schools at Commerce Bank Field at Foley Stadium. They were treated to a contest that was initially competitive with the on-the-rise Colonels trailing by a point at halftime before the perennial powerful Highlanders pulled away for a 37-8 victory before a spirited crowd of 1,034.
Star-Banner

High school football: Previewing Friday's games

Vanguard and Belleview will look to guarantee winning seasons, Dunnellon and Trinity Catholic will look to add to three-game winning streaks and will attempt to do so against visiting opponents with winning records. The Tigers’ foe, North Marion, has won two-of-the-last-four games it has played against DHS and enters the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFRV Local 5

Calling the Game: Life as a high school football official

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you ask almost any Athletic Director, good referees and officials are hard to find. It’s a thankless job that true sports fans love and choose to do as a part-time profession – and that includes Local 5 Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger. “At the varsity football level, there are almost always […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Union Leader

High School Football: Defense the name of the game for contenders

ALTHOUGH the top high school football teams in the state do things drastically different on offense, they share a common trait on defense: They’re all extremely stingy. Let’s look at the top three teams in the Union Leader Power Poll:. • No. 1 Winnacunnet (6-0) has allowed 39 points and...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy