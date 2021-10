In transportation, new technologies can capture substantial policy and public attention. Such is the case with e-scooters. The City Council has just passed an ordinance that would establish them across the City of Chicago. For sustainability benefits, we hope to see many Loop trips shift from short ride-hail trips (which are concentrated there) to e-scooters. Scooters would not be the primary traffic and safety problem in the Loop — cars are.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO