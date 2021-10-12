Department of Health fines Florida county nearly $4 million over vaccine mandate

A letter from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis to Leon County officials states the county is being fined nearly $4 million over subjecting county employees to a mask mandate. "Please see the attached notice of violation issued by the Florida Department of Health notifying Leon County that it is being assessed a total fine of $3,750,000 for 714 counts of violating section 381.00316, Florida Statutes, and ultimately firing 14 employees," the email states. "It is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees’ medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions."