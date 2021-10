Shiba Inu has recently made an attempt to settle above $0.000035 while Bitcoin tested the resistance at $55,000. The world’s leading cryptocurrency gained strong upside momentum after it managed to settle above the psychologically important $50,000 level. Currently, it is trying to settle above the resistance at $55,000. In case this attempt is successful, it will move towards the next resistance at $57,000 which will be bullish for the whole crypto market, including Shiba Inu.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO