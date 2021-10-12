CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County to spend $50 million to fight crime by planting trees, adding lights, fixing sidewalks

By Zach Despart
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $50 million to fight crime through planting trees, improving sidewalks and adding streetlights in distressed neighborhoods. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a news conference Tuesday morning that research, including a study from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, shows...

