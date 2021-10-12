Horoscopes by Two Mean Scorpios

There’s something beautifully intense about Scorpio season. Halloween is a time where you can express your obsession with gore in a way that won’t be frowned upon, and your all-time favorite horror movies are finally being added back to streaming services. While the fixated determination and emotional intensity of Scorpio season tends to get a pretty bad rap, it prompts you to deepen and solidify the bonds you lightheartedly began during Libra season. Fall kicked off in a different way this year though, making communicating a challenge as Mercury stationed retrograde for the final time in 2021 — but it finally came to an end on Oct. 18. While many of the signs are in the clear, there are a few that aren’t exactly out of the woods yet, making Scorpio season 2021 the worst for three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.

