The No. 1-ranked Shippensburg University field hockey team stayed unbeaten after picking up two wins over No. 2 West Chester and No. 5 Kutztown University this week. SU (10-0, 5-0 PSAC) got the first win over West Chester on Tuesday in a 4-0 shutout behind goals from seniors Jenna Sluymer and Jazmin Petrantonio, and the first collegiate goal from freshman Tess Jedeloo.