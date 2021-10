I have to leave my Grinch-ness at the door when I write stuff like this. But I do know there's a natural curiosity about when the first freeze and the first snowfall will occur in this part of Michigan. People now have big, over-the-top gender reveal parties, some that would be the envy of a Hollywood producer, but curiosity about coming snowfall might be close the same level.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO