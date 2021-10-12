ANNUAL ACT RALLY: A quilt to cover us all is a ‘mosaic of diversity’
There was an air of appreciation during this year’s ACT Rally. ACT, standing for Ask, Communicate and Teach Tolerance, is a campaign at Shippensburg University that seeks to stimulate healthy conversations about race and confront racial injustice. This year’s ACT rally also coincided with Diversity Week, an event that seeks to represent Shippensburg University’s mantra of “One Campus, Many Cultures.”www.theslateonline.com
