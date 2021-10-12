CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Slate Speaks: Facebook’s outages show larger issues with those who rely on its services

By Editorial Staff
 8 days ago

Social media, which allows us to keep in touch with distant friends and family, has now grown into an essential media and entertainment tool on a global scale. Which makes Facebook’s outages last Monday a big issue. Facebook‘s other apps Instagram and What’s App were also unavailable for several hours. Outages like this could lead to irreparable damage to small businesses that rely on these apps.

