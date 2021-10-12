The Slate Speaks: Facebook’s outages show larger issues with those who rely on its services

So, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down for about five hours starting at around noon Eastern Time on Monday. Online services have outages sometimes, usually due to a cascading system failure of the type that brought down AWS back in 2017. That outage, which I’ve covered previously, only brought down the storage system in one of 22 AWS geographic regions — which caused plenty of other issues, especially since said region was Amazon’s biggest and oldest — but was still fundamentally localized. Companies like Netflix, which hosts everything on AWS but plans around possible partial outages, stayed fully operational. Monday’s outage, meanwhile, brought Facebook’s apps (the Facebook social network as well as Instagram and WhatsApp) crashing completely to the ground, worldwide. Soon after the dust settled, we had a culprit: the worst typo in the history of typos.

