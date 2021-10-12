FOX 11 to debut documentary 'When Magic Shocked the World'

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as part of their “No Filter 2021” tour. “Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” the band wrote on Twitter. Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! All show posters are available to order through the Stones official store at https://t.co/eUeXvcgjTI pic.twitter.com/awPdZuRaoa — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 14, 2021 The Stones will be joined by special guest Ghost Hounds. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 17 for their second show. The SoFi Stadium shows are part of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019. The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO