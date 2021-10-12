CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: A response to “Covid-19: Does SU Really Care?”

By Connor Niszczak
 8 days ago

Dear Editor, I am writing in response to the opinion piece published on Oct. 5, 2021, titled “COVID-19: Does SU Really Care?” by Emily Dziennik. I was shocked while reading this piece, I could not believe that a student was advocating for a return to the conditions of the 2020-2021 year, a time I’m sure all of us would agree was the most difficult of our academic lives. The student claimed that professors and students are “forced to be here in person,” but doesn’t this imply that a substantial portion of the SU community was fighting for an online option to remain in place? College students and faculty across the country wanted this academic year to be a return to normal, which was especially evident here at home by the initial plan to have a mask-free environment for vaccinated individuals for the fall semester.

