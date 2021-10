The Lady Mustang volleyball team went 3-0 Thursday night at Pekin. Davis County began the night with a 2-0 win over Centerville after winning sets of 21-9 and 21-18. Davis County scored a 2-0 win over Van Buren by scores of 21-11 and 21-9. Davis County finished the night with a 2-0 win over Pekin with victories of 21-3 and 21-16 in those two sets. Davis County returns to action Saturday with the Davis County Invitational. Teams from Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, New London, Keokuk, Central Lee and Van Buren will compete. Action begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Mutchler Community Center.

DAVIS COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO