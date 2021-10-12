CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPL 2021 Playoffs: KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

By Sachin Arora
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both sides will lock horns for this clash on October 13, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The game will kickstart from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.

