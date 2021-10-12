IPL 2021 Playoffs: KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

The end of IPL 2021 is approaching as we are down to 3 teams and by the end of this new day, we will get the name of that one team that will compete with the Chennai Super Kings in the finals. The evening is going to be a do-or-die situation for the teams Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders as they will face each other in Qualifier 2 of the tournament. So far it has been a hell of a ride and we got to witness some unexpected eliminations and even unexpected victories. For the very last time in 2021 DC vs KKR will take place, where there will be no second chance.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO