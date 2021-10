The news has been making rounds about FIFA to end association with EA Sports very soon and breaking off the exclusive licensing for the very popular football gaming franchise. FIFA 22 just released partnered with EA Sports which has been the partnership for many years now. However, talks of ending the long-time partnership have already been released to the public, even getting a statement from FIFA. The football franchise have tried to look for greater partnerships leaving behind the banner of EA, as talks about renewing the contract for further games looks very bleak.

FIFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO