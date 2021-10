(CNN) It's safe to say that Andy Murray has had a nightmare while preparing for the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells this week -- and it has nothing to do with playing tennis. The three-time grand slam champion posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after losing both his sneakers and, more importantly, his The post Tennis player Andy Murray asks for help: He says wedding ring was stolen while in Indian Wells for BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO