World No.19 Simona Halep will take on World No.68 Anastasia Potapova in the round of 32 of the Kremlin Cup on October 19 2021. Halep comes into this tournament after losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open. The Romanian has been hampered by injuries, owing to which she missed most of the important tournaments for the year. That said, the two-time Grand Slam champion did manage to win three matches, before losing in the fourth round of the US Open to Elina Svitolina. Till now, 30-year-old has won 13 matches on the hard courts, as compared to seven defeats. Although it hasn’t been a fruitful year for Halep, the former World No.1 will remains a dangerous floater in the draw in Moscow this week.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO