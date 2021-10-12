CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

By Matt Singer
97ZOK
97ZOK
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
Collider

'SCREAM' Poster Reveals the New Ghostface in Menacing Fashion

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it is quickly approaching. The first poster for the simply-titled SCREAM has been released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-changing killer. Silhouetted in...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Scream’ Is Back With Original Stars, Hits Theaters in 2022 [Trailer]

After a 10-year absence, the “Scream” franchise is back with its fifth installment featuring original cast members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town...
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM': First Images Bring Back Ghostface, the Scary Suburbs, and Sidney Prescott

The first images of the fifth Scream movie are here, and they tease another suburban horror tale of blood and paranoia. Simply named Scream, the upcoming movie intends to revive the horror franchise created by horror legend Wes Craven, and the images first revealed by Entertainment Weekly bring back some familiar faces. Scream will premiere in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
97ZOK

Nicole Kidman Becomes Lucille Ball in the ‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer

There’s no surer indicator, year after year, that the fall movie season has begun than the arrival of movies where famous people play other famous people of history. And just like clockwork, the temperature was a brisk 48 degrees when I woke up today in New York and here is the trailer for Being the Ricardos, a biographical drama about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Radio Silence
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
97ZOK

‘Halloween Kills’ Review: A Bloody Mess of a Sequel

In the original Halloween, Michael Myers’ rampage through Haddonfield resulted in just three deaths. That surprising statistic, cited onscreen in the new Halloween Kills, shows how much has changed in the last 40 years. In this latest sequel, Michael Myers singlehandedly slays 11 dudes in his very first scene. And Michael is well into his 60s by now! Age really is just a number.
MOVIES
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cinema Blend

Helen Mirren Was Game Enough To Join Fast And Furious, But The Boys Apparently Wanted Her For An Even More Outside-The-Box Role

When people think of Dame Helen Mirren, they don’t usually picture her as an action film heroine. More likely than not, prestigious art films comes to mind, or perhaps an Oscar nominated historical drama. But while that sort of project may be Helen Mirren’s calling card, she’s far from a one-trick pony. Her appearances in the high-octane The Fast and the Furious franchise confirmed that, but The Boys star Chase Crawford has revealed that Amazon Prime Video's twisted superhero series had plans for the decorated actress to take on a truly outside-the-box role.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sing 2’ to World Premiere at AFI Fest

Illumination’s “Sing 2,” the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The movie, a sequel to 2016’s “Sing,” follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs. Returning stars, along with McConaughey, include Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Jennings. They are...
MOVIES
Variety

First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith in Machine Uprising Feature ‘Mother/Android’

Hulu has released a first look for their sci-fi movie “Mother/Android,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith. The new film, which debuts Friday, Dec. 17, marks the feature directorial debut of “Project Power” and “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. Set in the near future, Moretz stars in the film as Georgia, who is days away from the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Sam (Smith). “Mother/Android” follows the couple through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. They must face “No Man’s Land” – a stronghold of the android...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy