6 Leadership Careers That Will Make a Difference
On any given weekend, can you be found volunteering at the local children’s hospital, delivering meals to seniors, fundraising for arts curriculum, or petitioning for environmental preservation? Would you like to spend more than just your free time on something that makes a difference? Doing small yet mighty deeds for your world can be more than an after-work activity. Why not consider blending your motivation to do good, and your goals to build a leadership career?www.goodwin.edu
Comments / 0