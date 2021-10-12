6 Leadership Careers That Will Make a Difference

A master’s degree gives teachers a promising advantage at any career stage. According to 2021 National Education Association (NEA) research, first-year teachers in Connecticut make an average of $46,905 annually, while the average salary for more experienced teachers is $78,427 annually. As you can see, more education and time in the classroom can pay off! Experienced educators in Connecticut ultimately stack up against all other states as the fifth-best paid in the nation, so there’s no arguing with the fact that CT is a great place to be a teacher. A Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) has a proven impact on increasing a teacher’s salary by boosting their skillset and eligibility for advanced opportunities. If you’re a teacher and an M.Ed. degree seems out of reach, it’s time to reconsider. Earning an M.Ed. online is possible, and offers more benefits than you might realize.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO