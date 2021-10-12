NF Hope Concert Returns To The Stage at Myron’s At The Smith Center

Celebrating 11 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert returns to the stage!. Las Vegas’ most celebrated entertainers and show-loving philanthropists will once again join forces against neurofibromatosis at the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, are bringing the concert back to the prestigious Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday Nov. 14.