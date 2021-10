Oct. 12—Morning, from the Cape San Blas satellite offices of the 5-at-10, there's a lot to get to, so like the morning precipitation, let's dew this. (Side note: The photo above was taken the first night here. Yes, the Mrs. 5-at-10 has skills. Also of note, the two brightest lights to the left of the setting moon are Jupiter and Saturn. So there's that.)