Boris Johnson is flirting with a trade war. He shouldn't.
If all goes well, Boris Johnson will hope to declare victory by the end of year in the "sausage wars," as a growing trade dispute the European Union over Northern Ireland is sometimes called. That would be just in time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his Brexit trade deal. If things don't go to plan, however, the U.K. and the EU could slide into a seriously damaging trade war. That would be a failure of statecraft, and imagination.
