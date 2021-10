Kyrie Irving is a player that has frequently been highlighted in the media recently, due to his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. That will prevent him from playing in home games for the Brooklyn Nets due to local laws, which means that he would miss half of the season. The Nets have also prohibited Kyrie Irving from being a part-time player, which means that he will not be able to play at all next season.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO