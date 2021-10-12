CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Independent films showcased at upcoming Adirondack Film Festival

By Tamani Wooley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Independent films will grace the silver screen later this week in Glens Falls as part of the Adirondack Film Festival. The four-day festival is a hybrid model this year, so participants can go in person or stream the movies at home. There are several notable names in some of the 75 independent films being shown. Viewers can vote on their favorite film and meet the filmmakers at an award ceremony on Saturday. Organizers say there is a film for everyone. Tamani Wooley has more from event organizers.

