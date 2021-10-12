CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Goedert placed on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Eagles vs. Buccaneers

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles placed Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning, according to an official announcement from the team. This development isn’t good news for the Birds. Goedert is now in serious jeopardy of missing Philly’s Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Assuming...

