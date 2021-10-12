RESTAURANT TEK: REDUCE LABOR COSTS WITH UCAAS

Over the last few months, the hospitality landscape has experienced a seismic shift as major brands like Wendy's, Dunkin', and IHOP announced that they are going to forego traditional brick and mortar locations for more untraditional sites, such as airports, convenience stores, grocery stores and campuses. They are carving out new definitions of growth by redefining real estate tactics, distribution models and targeting audiences in spaces considered highly irregular pre-pandemic. What's more, many brands are finding that they are not only thriving in these non-traditional formats, but it's also allowed them to expand at an increasingly faster pace.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO