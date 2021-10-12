Gary L. Marshall age 79 of Brandon, NY passed away Sunday night, October 10, 2021, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Calling hours will take place Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone. A funeral mass will take place Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Church in North Bangor, NY at noon with Fr. Lamica officiating. A burial will follow at Stevens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.