CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malone, NY

Gary L. Marshall

mymalonetelegram.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary L. Marshall age 79 of Brandon, NY passed away Sunday night, October 10, 2021, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Calling hours will take place Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone. A funeral mass will take place Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Church in North Bangor, NY at noon with Fr. Lamica officiating. A burial will follow at Stevens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
Malone, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
North Bangor, NY
Malone, NY
Obituaries
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Barry Marshall

Comments / 0

Community Policy