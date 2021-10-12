Gary L. Marshall
Gary L. Marshall age 79 of Brandon, NY passed away Sunday night, October 10, 2021, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Calling hours will take place Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone. A funeral mass will take place Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Church in North Bangor, NY at noon with Fr. Lamica officiating. A burial will follow at Stevens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.www.mymalonetelegram.com
