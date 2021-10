Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends. Her service will be at noon on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. It will be a graveside service at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, N.Y. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary-Stuart Funeral Home, Tupper Lake. We welcome any thoughts or comments you may wish to share.