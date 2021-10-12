CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia: 'That's something that everybody wanted'

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a holdout that spanned the entirety of training camp and the first week-plus of preseason play, Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia to rejoin the 76ers on Monday night. There's still a ways to go for the two sides to bury the hatchet, but Simmons' return is at least a step in the right direction. After Philadelphia's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid reacted positively to Simmons' return and spoke optimistically about where the two sides go from here.

