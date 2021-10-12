CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Scouting Feature Release in Latest Madden NFL 22 Update

By Cory Wells on October 12, 2021
Cover picture for the articleEA Sports has released a new update for Madden NFL 22 that includes the highly-anticipated scouting update for Franchise Mode. This feature will be available on all versions of Madden NFL 22. A lot of gameplay adjustments are included in this update such as fixes to various zone coverages on defense and a new X-Factor Ability called Mind Reader, which allows a defender to see the offensive play when activated. Ranked Mode in The Yard is also available with this update. This title update is available today and you can read our review of Madden NFL 22 here.

realsport101.com

Madden 22 Update 2.01 Patch Notes: Franchise Scouting arrives in October Title Update

Madden 22 has left fans bubbling with anticipation about the eventual Scouting Update, and now it's finally coming with the October Title Update. Here's everything we know so far about when the Madden 22 October Title Update will go live with Scouting in Franchise. Madden 22: October Title Update arrives...
NFL
attackofthefanboy.com

Madden NFL 22 Update 2.01 Patch Notes

Update 2.01 has arrived for Madden NFL 22 and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. It’s no secret that the launch and subsequent months have been nothing short of underwhelming as countless bugs, player complaints and more have tarnished what used to be a proud franchise. Luckily, there are some fixes in this update that should definitely calm some of those issues for the time being. Here is everything new in Update 2.01 for Madden NFL 22.
NFL
ea.com

Madden NFL 22

First, thank you all for playing Madden NFL 22! We feel your excitement each year, and we know how passionate you are about the game. We’ve loved seeing your response to new features like Gameday Momentum and our improvements to Franchise. We have much more content to come. Our launch...
NFL
TheSixthAxis

Madden NFL 22 update adds ranked mode in The Yard, details here

Madden NFL 22 has received a brand new title update that adds a number of features for the game across all platforms. The main highlights for this update for Madden NFL 22 include a new scout feature in the franchise mode, a ranked mode for The Yard, additional cosmetic options to add more authenticity, and new additions to gameplay and tweaks that improve things like passing. You can check out the full patch notes below.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
