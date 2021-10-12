New Scouting Feature Release in Latest Madden NFL 22 Update
EA Sports has released a new update for Madden NFL 22 that includes the highly-anticipated scouting update for Franchise Mode. This feature will be available on all versions of Madden NFL 22. A lot of gameplay adjustments are included in this update such as fixes to various zone coverages on defense and a new X-Factor Ability called Mind Reader, which allows a defender to see the offensive play when activated. Ranked Mode in The Yard is also available with this update. This title update is available today and you can read our review of Madden NFL 22 here.hardcoregamer.com
