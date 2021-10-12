Lamar Council Approves Electric Charging Stations
The Lamar City Council voted to meet the growing demand for charge stations for vehicles using electricity for their main power source. The action came following considerable discussion during the October 11th meeting over how the location of the two proposals would encroach on daily traffic around the Lamar Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center and especially during special events throughout the year. One single charge point station has been located at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce parking lot for the past three years, but it is a level-one, slow-charger, requiring as many as four hours for one vehicle.theprowersjournal.com
