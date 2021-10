Besides Hojin “iDK” Park, the Hangzhou Spark’s most recent roster decisions were nothing out of the blue. Liu “M1ka” Jiming, Tong “ColdEst” Xiaodong, and fan-favorite Min-soo “SeoMinSoo” Seo have been released alongside iDK in Hangzhou’s attempt to start building for the 2022 season. Between M1Ka, ColdEst, and SeoMinSoo, less than eight hours were played combined. The other player being released, as well as the staying members of the roster, each had about 13 or 14 hours played each. Hangzhou is simply removing the less utilized players to free up room to build a more flexible secondary roster for 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO