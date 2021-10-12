CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Intoxicated man drives rental car into pond in Pontiac, claims he was helping

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and woman in a rental car drove into a retention pond in Pontiac early Tuesday. When Oakland County sheriff's deputies arrived at Opdyke Road and CenterPoint Parkway just after 1:30 a.m., they saw a man and woman in wet clothes walking toward the Marriott Hotel. When a deputy told the pair to stop, the man turned around and approached the deputy but the woman kept walking into a wooded area.

www.fox2detroit.com

