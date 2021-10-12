CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Do a gut check challenge for patients with immunity concerns

By Michael J. Koch
Chiropractic Economics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gut controls the health of the entire body — give your patients a once-over gut check challenge. Every year 22 million Americans are rushed to the hospital for immune-related health problems — with 246,000 never to return home. Many are in need of a gut check challenge. Hippocrates once...

www.chiroeco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientist

How Commensal Gut Bacteria Keep Pathogens in Check

The gut’s natural inhabitants are key to preventing and fighting some infections. Take Clostridioides difficile, a bacterium causing severe diarrhea that can be life-threatening: it is more likely to cause infection in a gut with an altered microbiota, often due to antibiotic treatment. Conversely, fecal microbiota transplants from healthy donors have proven useful to treat the disease, further evidence for the role of commensal bacteria in warding off the infection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Glial cells crucial to maintaining healthy gut immunity

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have uncovered a fundamental role of glial cells in the nervous system of the gut in maintaining a healthy intestine. These cells have been found to coordinate the immune responses of the gut following pathogen invasion and could be key targets when exploring new treatments for inflammatory bowel conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Pig kidney works in human patient in 'potential miracle'

A US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person, a transplant breakthrough hailed as a "potential miracle" by the surgeon who led the procedure. "I think people will see that and accept that, particularly the people who are waiting and desperate -- they will see this as a potential miracle for them as we move this forward." ia/st
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 8 Causes of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Today, we’ll look at the top causes of vitamin B12 deficiency (or cobalamin deficiency) – other than not eating enough Vitamin B12 rich foods or being vegan. Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that enables critical cellular functions, including the production of DNA. It’s also needed for myelin – which covers and protects nerves – as well as red blood cell formation! It’s no wonder then, that low levels of vitamin B12 can cause debilitating and dangerous side effects, including muscle fatigue, anemia, and neurologic conditions like numbness and tingling in hands or feet, anxiety, irritability, dementia and even hallucinations.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
unfspinnaker.com

Opinion: Do Probiotic Supplements Really Benefit Gut Health More Than Fermented Foods?

Elementary biology classes give the paramount introduction to bacteria and teach us that microbes and microorganisms are everywhere. This knowledge sticks with us for life, however, it is sometimes difficult to comprehend just how sophisticated the relationships within the body truly are. The human body is a host for trillions of microorganisms, and the gut contains a plethora of them. “Gut microbiota” is the term for the intricately balanced composition of bacteria found within the G.I. tract.1 The complex interaction of microbes within the gut provides the body with benefits such as enhancing the immune system, increasing the ability to effectively absorb nutrients, reducing pathogens, and maintaining homeostasis.2 When the balance of microbiota becomes disrupted, or dysbiosis occurs, the body becomes more susceptible to chronic illness and disease.3 It is no surprise then, that probiotic supplements are frequently prescribed simultaneously with antibiotics, and are even available for purchase at drug stores and supermarkets. Probiotics are live microorganisms intended to counteract harmful bacteria or provide balance within the gut when consumed.4 Probiotics can also be found naturally in foods like yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, miso, tempeh, sourdough bread, and certain types of cheese.5.
HEALTH
earth.com

Orange juice can reduce inflammation and chronic disease

A new study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition looks at the health benefits of orange juice. The research, funded by the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), suggests that orange juice helps adults fight inflammation and oxidative stress. “We know that 100% orange juice contains a number of nutrients,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Food Supplements#Bacteria#Nutrition#Vitamins#Americans
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
thedoctorstv.com

Skin Expert Reveals How Often Should You Be Showering

Celebrity showering habits recently made headlines with stars admitting they do not bathe themselves or their kids daily, with others saying they shower multiple times each day. The Doctors call on skin expert and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra to weigh in. Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Nita Landry say they...
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy