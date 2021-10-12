Do a gut check challenge for patients with immunity concerns

Elementary biology classes give the paramount introduction to bacteria and teach us that microbes and microorganisms are everywhere. This knowledge sticks with us for life, however, it is sometimes difficult to comprehend just how sophisticated the relationships within the body truly are. The human body is a host for trillions of microorganisms, and the gut contains a plethora of them. “Gut microbiota” is the term for the intricately balanced composition of bacteria found within the G.I. tract.1 The complex interaction of microbes within the gut provides the body with benefits such as enhancing the immune system, increasing the ability to effectively absorb nutrients, reducing pathogens, and maintaining homeostasis.2 When the balance of microbiota becomes disrupted, or dysbiosis occurs, the body becomes more susceptible to chronic illness and disease.3 It is no surprise then, that probiotic supplements are frequently prescribed simultaneously with antibiotics, and are even available for purchase at drug stores and supermarkets. Probiotics are live microorganisms intended to counteract harmful bacteria or provide balance within the gut when consumed.4 Probiotics can also be found naturally in foods like yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, miso, tempeh, sourdough bread, and certain types of cheese.5.

