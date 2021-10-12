Can you ask your attorney to video/voice record all legal proceedings during arbitration/court if you don’t show up in court?
If you were sued in civil court as the defendant and don’t want to personally show up in court in-person(But if you don’t show up, there will be a default judgment against you). Can you hire a lawyer and give them power of attorney and ask your lawyer(because you want to be in-the-know of everything in your case) to video/voice RECORD everything during your case including during arbitration meetings and court proceedings?avvo.com
