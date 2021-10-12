Can you ask your attorney to video/voice record all legal proceedings during arbitration/court if you don’t show up in court?

The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO