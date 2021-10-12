CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Presidential Search Update

By Erin Clossey
emerson.edu
 8 days ago

I am writing on behalf of the Presidential Search Committee to share a few updates on the search process for Emerson College’s next president. Our newly reconstituted search committee has now begun its work, as part of our extended search process, to identify Emerson’s next president. The committee has already begun to interview potential candidates from an extremely strong, diverse and highly qualified pool. All candidates meet the criteria we established as part of the initial job prospectus that was created several months ago and we are encouraged that Emerson’s reputation and academic excellence have fueled interest in the presidency.

today.emerson.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Chair Board Of Trustees
Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy