Presidential Search Update

I am writing on behalf of the Presidential Search Committee to share a few updates on the search process for Emerson College’s next president. Our newly reconstituted search committee has now begun its work, as part of our extended search process, to identify Emerson’s next president. The committee has already begun to interview potential candidates from an extremely strong, diverse and highly qualified pool. All candidates meet the criteria we established as part of the initial job prospectus that was created several months ago and we are encouraged that Emerson’s reputation and academic excellence have fueled interest in the presidency.