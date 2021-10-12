CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Violent Crime Workshop

By Will Althoff
Florida's Senate Criminal Justice Committee meeting in Tallahassee to discuss violent crime.

Detective Floyd Pinkney Jr, who works with the City of Miami Gangs Unit, says the majority of offenders are now between the ages of 14 and 17 and that a lot of the interaction between groups happens on social media.

Pinkney adds that fraud is the main crime now and that drug dealing has dwindled.

The panel of law enforcement officials says more resources need to be committed to online units that can be more proactive instead of reactive.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

