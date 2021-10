Healthcare providers are often asked to support patients with cost and convenience information at the point of care to address access and affordability challenges before a person picks up their prescription at the pharmacy. In a recent survey of patients and providers, we found that even though 60 percent of patients ask about ways to save money on their medications, more than 40 percent of providers indicate they do not have the time they need to discuss medications with their patients. As a result, 67 percent of patients found their prescription more expensive than expected when they went to pick it up — with more than a third of patients abandoning their prescriptions.

