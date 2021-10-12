CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New California sales tax on e-cigarettes will fund CalHealthCares Student Loan Repayment Grant, other health care programs

cda.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill imposing a sales tax on e-cigarettes sold in California was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will take effect July 1, 2022. The new tax will provide ongoing funding for the CalHealthCares Student Loan Repayment Grant and other education and health care programs in the state, including programs funded by the California Children and Families Trust Fund and the newly created Small and Rural Hospital Relief Fund.

www.cda.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Coming Soon: Payroll Tax to Fund Long-Term Care Program

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A mandatory payroll tax to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program will start coming out of most workers’ paychecks across the state in January. The insurance benefit, dubbed the WA Cares Fund, is a first-in-nation public insurance program aimed at helping older residents age in...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyChesCo

$100 Million Available for State Loan Repayment Programs to Support Primary Health Care Workforce in Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced recently the availability of $100 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for state-run programs that support, recruit, and retain primary care clinicians who live and work in underserved communities. This funding represents a five-fold increase to the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP), and helps improve health equity by ensuring that clinicians working in high-need communities remain in them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

California Health Care Foundation and others discuss the value of community health workers and promotores in Medi-Cal

The California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) hosted a webinar last week in which they discussed their newly released online resource center for managed care plans looking to integrate community health workers and promotores into their programs. This resource center was created as part of CHFC’s “Advancing California’s Community Health Worker & Promotor Workforce in Medi-Cal” project.
HEALTH
abc17news.com

California requires menstrual products in public schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public schools and colleges must stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under a new law. The measure signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom builds on a 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products. It expands the law to include grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year. The state also previously repealed a tax on menstrual products that cost women an estimated aggregate $20 million a year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Western Iowa Today

Iowa AG’s Office and UI Health Care launch statewide opioid treatment program using settlement funds

(Des Moines) This week, The Iowa Attorney General’s Office released a new statewide opioid treatment program in partnership with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The program aims to increase available opioid treatment through the training of healthcare professionals. Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren admits opioids are a dangerous...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
KTLA

Parents keep kids home from school to protest California COVID vaccine mandate

Across California, some parents kept their children home from school and gathered Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Flyers circulating online called for “sit outs” and “walkouts” to demonstrate against California’s first-in-the-nation mandate, which will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school in person once vaccines […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#On E#Student Loans#E Cigarettes#Cda#Senate#Medi Cal Physicians#Medi Cal Dent
CBS San Francisco

Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom’s School COVID Vaccination Mandate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy