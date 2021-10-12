New California sales tax on e-cigarettes will fund CalHealthCares Student Loan Repayment Grant, other health care programs
A bill imposing a sales tax on e-cigarettes sold in California was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will take effect July 1, 2022. The new tax will provide ongoing funding for the CalHealthCares Student Loan Repayment Grant and other education and health care programs in the state, including programs funded by the California Children and Families Trust Fund and the newly created Small and Rural Hospital Relief Fund.www.cda.org
