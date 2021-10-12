Genshin Impact x Squid Game: Fan makes a collab video featuring Genshin Impact characters in a Squid Game-like challenge

Starting today, Genshin Impact players across all of the game's current platforms can get Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy in the game, completely for free! The character was actually added to the game last month for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but Aloy can now be obtained by those playing Genshin Impact on PC and mobile devices, as well. The character was added as part of the version 2.2 update, and there are some restrictions players should keep in mind; Aloy can only be obtained by adventurers over rank 20, and players must log in before November 24th, when version 2.3 releases.

