Genshin Impact x Squid Game: Fan makes a collab video featuring Genshin Impact characters in a Squid Game-like challenge
Squid Game, the South Korean survival drama television show which was recently released on Netflix has gained insane popularity and become one of the most-watched shows worldwide, even inspiring video game adaptations. Scrolling through social media posts would result in people finding a lot of memes, cosplays, game mods, and video compilations based on the viral show. The Genshin Impact community was quick to follow the trend by creating collaborations with Squid Game, one such collab features characters from the land of Teyvat.gamingonphone.com
