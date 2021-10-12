CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact x Squid Game: Fan makes a collab video featuring Genshin Impact characters in a Squid Game-like challenge

By Sai Tiger Raina
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game, the South Korean survival drama television show which was recently released on Netflix has gained insane popularity and become one of the most-watched shows worldwide, even inspiring video game adaptations. Scrolling through social media posts would result in people finding a lot of memes, cosplays, game mods, and video compilations based on the viral show. The Genshin Impact community was quick to follow the trend by creating collaborations with Squid Game, one such collab features characters from the land of Teyvat.

dexerto.com

Genshin Impact cosplayer sweeps fans away as beautiful Rosaria

While she might seem cold in Genshin Impact, Melamori’s cosplay of Rosaria is anything but. Her rendition of the Church of Favonius sister is one of the best Genshin Impact cosplays of all-time, sweeping fans away. Rosaria might seem cold-hearted in Genshin Impact, but the rather rebellious sister does have...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.3: Itto in-game character model has been leaked

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. Leaks are pretty common in the Genshin Impact universe. An interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Release date, characters, and everything new

Thoma joins the fight, bringing Genshin Impact's total character list to 42. Following Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary celebration, developer miHoYo will be releasing Update 2.2 on Oct.13. The popular free-to-play title has become one of the best Android games since its release, garnering tens of millions of players worldwide. Though update 2.2 won't be as big as 2.0, it will still add a healthy amount of content and a new character that players have been expecting since his introduction in Inazuma.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Squid Game comes to Genshin Impact with incredible viral crossover

A viral mashup with Squid Game and Genshin Impact shows how incredible a crossover between the two would be – despite the number of adorable characters that would be at risk. People are loving Squid Game with the internet clipping, memeing, and generally talking about Netflix’s latest release since it...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klee
cogconnected.com

Genshin Impact Developers Announce New Turn Based Game

Turn Based Game to Continue Mihoyo’s Honkai Impact Franchise in a Space Adventure. Mihoyo, the Chinese developers behind Genshin Impact, have just announced their newest game – this time a turn-based RPG set in space. The first closed-beta test for this game, Honkai: Star Rail, will begin tomorrow, on October 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
Stanford Daily

Genshin Impact’s Inazuman characters, landscape stay true to their Japanese origins

Chinese game developer MihoYo released Genshin Impact, a gacha anime-inspired video game, on Sept. 28, 2020 and was met with astounding success, as the game grossed over $1 billion in only six months. With the game’s beautiful open-world exploration, absorbing lore and fast-paced combat mechanics, Genshin Impact has appealed to a wide audience across the globe. In fact, it boasted the largest Chinese global launch in history, surpassing enormous hits such as Fortnite and Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact new characters for 2.3 and beyond: Leaks and rumors

Genshin Impact’s new character leaks have given travelers a sneak-peek into upcoming Version updates, so find out which 4-star and 5-star units will be coming to Teyvat in the future. Genshin Impact is constantly adding new characters to its ever-expanding world. In fact, the Version 2.3 update will be adding...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact developer reveals new game, beta sign-ups start this week

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has announced that it's working on a new game called Honkai: Star Rail, and sign-ups for its closed beta event start on October 8. May This Journey Lead Us StarwardFirst closed beta sign-up event will start on October 8. Stay tuned, Trailblazers!#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/LCzpEQFll4October 5, 2021. MiHoYo...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Genshin Impact team guide: Best characters to pair with Tartaglia

Tartaglia is the first character in Genshin Impact to have their banner featured three times. He deserves it, as Tartaglia is Genshin’s premier Hydro DPS and is one of the game’s best DPS units in general. You can take his power one step further with the right support units. Here are the five four-star best characters to use on a Tartaglia team.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Gives Players New Free Character

Starting today, Genshin Impact players across all of the game's current platforms can get Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy in the game, completely for free! The character was actually added to the game last month for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but Aloy can now be obtained by those playing Genshin Impact on PC and mobile devices, as well. The character was added as part of the version 2.2 update, and there are some restrictions players should keep in mind; Aloy can only be obtained by adventurers over rank 20, and players must log in before November 24th, when version 2.3 releases.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Gorou has officially been confirmed as a new Genshin Impact character

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally confirmed that we...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Characters Twitter Hashtags Include Portraits

There are new official Genshin Impact hashtags for characters on Twitter, and they are decorative. MiHoYo announced that the hashtags for playable characters now include small portraits of each person. To show off how they look and work, the company then shared the full list of hashtag so people can see the designs.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact pick rates: Most popular characters as of 2.1 update

In Genshin Impact, you can make almost every character viable with enough investment. However, who are the most popular? We’ve broken down the highest Genshin Impact pick rates as of update 2.1, and who everyone is using. Genshin Impact can be pretty forgiving in the fact that you can build...
VIDEO GAMES
Connecticut Post

How to dress like 'Squid Game' characters for Halloween

Hearst Newspapers participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. Squid Game costume ideas: How to dress as players, soldiers and other characters. Etsy, Amazon and eBay are your biggest helps to putting together...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Childe Gets His Own Genshin Impact Stickers and EP Video

When the Genshin Impact 2.2 update appeared, it marked the return of the Tartaglia banner. To celebrate that, miHoYo announced a number of supplemental additions honoring the character. To be specific, there are now Childe stickers and a He Who Wanders Untrammeled Genshin Impact EP video. There are three Childe...
ENTERTAINMENT

