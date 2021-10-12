CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Who Gets A Share Of $54.5 Million From St. Louis County Rescue Funds?

By Steve Tanko
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 8 days ago
It's a big question with answers that will impact everyone living and working in St. Louis County. At issue is the $54.5 million that the county will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to the federal government, the funds are "required to be used to...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

