Distance Learning Boosts Tablet Demand in the Philippines

Electronic Engineering Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : International Data Corp. The Philippine tablet market almost doubled in the second quarter of 2021, growing by 97.9% year-on-year, according to IDC. The Philippine tablet market almost doubled in the second quarter of 2021, growing by 97.9% year-on-year and by 15.7% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2021, according to International Data Corp.’s (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

www.eetasia.com

