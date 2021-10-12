Distance Learning Boosts Tablet Demand in the Philippines
Article By : International Data Corp. The Philippine tablet market almost doubled in the second quarter of 2021, growing by 97.9% year-on-year, according to IDC. The Philippine tablet market almost doubled in the second quarter of 2021, growing by 97.9% year-on-year and by 15.7% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2021, according to International Data Corp.’s (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.www.eetasia.com
Comments / 0