CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 Bold Predictions for the Hawks 2021-2022 season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Braves amid an October playoff run and the Falcons beginning to look like a competent team again, it’s easy to forget the Hawks season starts in less than ten days. They open up at State Farm Arena on October 21st against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a battle of one of the most polarizing trades in NBA history. It’s a fitting way for the Hawks to begin their campaign following a surprising Eastern Conference Finals berth that nearly saw them overcome the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s safe to say expectations are slightly different this time around, but that can’t stop me from coming up with some bold predictions for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Russell Westbrook To Go Home And Watch A Comedy, Or Be With His Children After His Performance Against The Warriors

On the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason struggles. After going winless in the preseason, the Lakers started the season on a losing note as well. While the other parts of the Big 3 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - had phenomenal games, Russ? Not so much.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Falcons#Bold Predictions#Braves#The Dallas Mavericks#Eastern Conference Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns’ best offer to Deandre Ayton, revealed

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton wanted Trae Young-type money before Monday’s rookie scale deadline. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it because the team apparently doesn’t believe he’s worth that much. The Suns center was looking for a five-year max deal worth over $172 million, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Performance Tonight

The Charlotte Hornets began their 2021-22 season on Wednesday night at home against the Indiana Pacers. That meant reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball got to take the court in front of his own rabid fanbase. And he didn’t disappoint. Ball exploded for 31 points, seven assists and nine...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, but he appears have taken a big step toward getting signed by someone. On Sunday, the former MVP quarterback had two big announcements:. He’s been vaccinated.
NFL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Rocks $1,000 Prada Shoes To Lakers Game

LeBron James may be Nike's billion-dollar man, but the guy still loves incredibly expensive designer sneakers ... 'cause the NBA superstar rocked $1,000 Prada shoes on his way to the Lakers game on Wednesday. LBJ went full Bruce Wayne as he made his way to Staples Center for the season...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons end up playing Deshaun Watson on Sunday?

The Atlanta Falcons may not have a quarterback controversy, but their opponent for Sunday’s game certainly does. It seems as though the rumors are true about the Miami Dolphins not being sold on Tua Tagovailoa, and you can hardly blame them. Tua this season has a total of three touchdowns,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy