South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe sees 1st snowfall of the season

ABC7 News Bay Area
Here's a much different scenario than what we've seen in South Lake Tahoe recently.

Check out this view of town and the snowfall coming down on Monday.

After a very dry summer and the flames from the Caldor Fire, the season's first snow dusted Tahoe with a nice layer of powder.

There was enough to require chains along Highway 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers.

Many drivers were caught off guard without them, so traffic was brought to a standstill in many places.

CALDOR FIRE: Video compilation shows terrifying evacuation situation in South Lake Tahoe

The video posted above is a compilation of what evacuations in the Tahoe area look like, as the Caldor Fire moves closer and smoke chokes the region.

South Lake Tahoe, CA
Twin Bridges, CA
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Caldor
ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

