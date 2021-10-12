Clever Ep. 157: Designing for Dramatic Effect With Yasmine Ghoniem
On this episode of Clever podcast, host Amy Devers talks to interior designer and self-described “cocktail”, Yasmine Ghoniem, who has lived a whirlwind life across continents, cultures and careers. Born in Kuwait to Australian and Egyptian parents, she lived throughout the Middle East before moving to the United States to attend Savannah College of Art and Design. She always had a deep love for music, feeling destined to be a performer, she formed indie rock bands with family and friends throughout the years. Yasmine eventually put down roots in Sydney, Australia where she founded and leads YSG Studio, an interior design studio focusing on residential and hospitality. She brings her eclectic influences and flair for the theatrical drama of staging and storytelling to all of her spaces. Intoxicating indeed! Listen:design-milk.com
Comments / 0