SHIB Recovers After Major Retrace, Snowden Calls JPMorgan CEO “Boomer,” 500,000 Ethereum Have Been Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top five news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB bounces back after the largest dump in its history. According to Santiment, SHIB has gone through the largest dump in its trading history. Small SHIB owners (1-10 million coins) dumped more than 30 billion SHIB tokens directly on the market, causing major selling pressure. However, after a quick retrace down, the buying power has pushed the meme token's price back to the previous opening price with 22% growth, and the previously dumped 30 billion SHIB tokens have been redistributed among "micro traders."u.today
