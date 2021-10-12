CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHIB Recovers After Major Retrace, Snowden Calls JPMorgan CEO “Boomer,” 500,000 Ethereum Have Been Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top five news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB bounces back after the largest dump in its history. According to Santiment, SHIB has gone through the largest dump in its trading history. Small SHIB owners (1-10 million coins) dumped more than 30 billion SHIB tokens directly on the market, causing major selling pressure. However, after a quick retrace down, the buying power has pushed the meme token's price back to the previous opening price with 22% growth, and the previously dumped 30 billion SHIB tokens have been redistributed among "micro traders."

u.today

15% of Females Are Informed Investors: Capital.com Survey

Capital.com, a multi-asset platform for CFD trading that allows its customers to benefit from stocks, commodities and crypto market fluctuations, conducted a survey to study the investing strategies of males and females in the United Kingdom. Two of three females are newbie investors. According to the recap of the survey...
u.today

Options on ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Start Trading Today

