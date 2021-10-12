Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan | 10/12/21

View more in
Dallas, TX
AceShowbiz
Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral
The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
New York Post
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend ‘expected nothing less’ from his emotional first TikTok
Dak Prescott is learning the ropes of TikTok. On Wednesday night, the Cowboys quarterback spent quality time with girlfriend Natalie Buffett and their dog Bean, and documented the pair cuddled up on a bed. “Dak’s first TikTok… I expect nothing less,” Buffett wrote over the TikTok video that Prescott filmed...
enstarz.com
'Wendy Williams Show' Disaster: Staff Bribing Audience Who Cannot Stand Co-Hosts to Stay?
In "The Wendy Williams Show," many things are going on, and the central star isn't even there to do something about it. According to The Sun, Monday's crowd at the studio where Wendy Williams tapes her show was cut in half, usually a packed crowd. Two episodes were filmed on...
Ok Magazine
Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'
As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
The Star at Night: Getting Bye With A Little Help
©2021 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.
Talkin' Cowboys: Best Dak Yet?
Was Dak's 445 yard performance in the win over New England the best of his career? The special Bye Week crews continue as David Helman and Barry Church join the show to talk about the offensive success.
Robert Townsend Talks "Colin in Black & White"
Actor and Director Robert Townsend joins The Odd Couple's Celebrity Corner with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker!
