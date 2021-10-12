CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan | 10/12/21

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'

As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Sports Focus

Talkin' Cowboys: Best Dak Yet?

Was Dak's 445 yard performance in the win over New England the best of his career? The special Bye Week crews continue as David Helman and Barry Church join the show to talk about the offensive success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy