Irvine, CA

After years of service to UCI, retirees and emeriti continue to give back

uci.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor UCI retirees, there’s more to post-work life than playing golf and spending time with the grandkids. For many, the campus remains important. Instead of retirement signaling a break from the university, it often just shifts the relationship, according to the latest survey of non-academic University of California retirees. In advance of UCI’s 16th annual reception honoring emeriti and retirees on Oct. 20 (featuring Chancellor Howard Gillman as keynote speaker), we sat down for a Q&A with Jeri I. Frederick, director of UCI’s Center for Emeriti & Retirees.

