From today, TagPay will be known as Skaleet (Skaleet.com), an international fintech company offering a back-end technology platform. Its core banking platform is fully interactive with an ecosystem of banks, fintechs and technology partners. It has the speed and agility required to quickly launch new personalized services to the market. Skaleet’s ambition is to bridge the gap between complex financial products and customers’ changing needs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO